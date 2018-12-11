Hannibal, who tries to attend every home game at Colonial Life Arena, has watched the team’s freshmen guards play and can only think about getting to play with them next year, especially AJ Lawson.

Trae Hannibal still has to wait a year before he officially joins South Carolina’s team, but Hannibal is already thinking about what his freshman year will be like.

“Of course we’re going on an up-and-down slope right now. But from a point guard standpoint, it’s fine, but everybody has to find their rhythm as a whole,” Hannibal said. “AJ’s great, hopefully he’s still there next year. He’s a great player so he may go to the NBA after this. Seeing those guys is fun and next year hopefully I’ll be able to play with them.”

Lawson’s been the bright spot of a tough start to the Gamecocks’ (4-5) season that’s seen them lose three of their last four games.

The freshman from Canada leads the team in points per game with 14.3 and is third in total rebounds behind Chris Silva and Maik Kotsar. He’s also shooting almost 51 percent from inside the arc and 30.4 percent from three.

Playing primarily point guard, Lawson’s in the top 100 players nationally in percent of possessions used (29.7) and is 53rd in the country and drawing fouls (6.9 fouls drawn per 40 minutes).

Watching guys like that play, Hannibal—who can play either backcourt spot—is excited to see what can happen when he’s playing the point and Lawson is running the show on the wings.

The biggest hurdle will be Lawson’s NBA decision with The Athletic ranking him a top 50 prospect, but Hannibal’s hoping he’s there next year so the two can team up.

“I love it. Guys like that around me that are longer and let me play the point and get on the wing more, I love it,” he said. “That’s why I say hopefully he’s there next year because I love to play with him. I love his motor. He never gives up.”

Hannibal’s one of three members of the Gamecocks’ 2019 class along with big man Wildens Leveque, who committed earlier this season, and wing Trey Anderson that came onboard the last week of November.

All three have signed letters of intent.

Hannibal said he and Leveque have talked some this season and are excited to link up once they and Anderson get on campus. Since Anderson is the newest commitment, Hannibal said he hasn’t gotten a chance to talk with him yet.

The message between him and Leveque has stayed consistent since they’ve started talking, and he hopes the team he joins next year has the same one.

“I’m an aggressive player and I love to win,” Hannibal said. “Hopefully they bring that same mentality.”