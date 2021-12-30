Harris declares for NFL draft

A few hours after the Gamecocks' bowl victory, Kevin Harris made his professional decision.

Harris announced via Twitter he would forgo any eligibility he had left and go pro, the third Gamecock to declare for the draft since the regular season ended.

After a 1,138 yard year last year Harris battled injuries and only rushed for 476 yards and three scores. He did put together a tremendous bowl game, going off for 182 yards and a score while averaging 5.9 yards per pop in a 38-21 win.

With Harris departing, it means the Gamecocks will return most notably Juju McDowell and MarShawn Lloyd to the running back room next year.

