It took a little longer than maybe he expected, but Kevin Harris finally rushed himself into Gamecock history Saturday night.

The Gamecocks' bell cow back eclipsed 1,000 yards Saturday against Kentucky, becoming the first running back at South Carolina since 2013 to hit quadruple digit rushing yards.

Mike Davis was the last South Carolina player to do so.

Entering Saturday's game against the Wildcats Harris needed just 72 yards to hit his milestone, notching that on a 10-yarder.

Harris already has one of the better rushing performances in school history, rushing for 243 yards and five touchdowns against Ole Miss.