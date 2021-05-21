Harris Pastides pens letter to the Carolina family

University of South Carolina Interim President Harris Pastides penned a letter to the Carolina family that was sent to the school's student, faculty and staff Friday and also posted on the university's website.

Dear Carolina Family,

When I last wrote to you in the summer of 2019, I shared that it would be my final communication, after more than 40 messages sent during my time as university president. I didn’t imagine at that moment that I would be writing to you now, this time as Interim President of the University of South Carolina.

In that final eblast, I wrote about “moving on” – and how it’s not like the closing of a door, but rather the “opening of a window,” through which you can look back at fond memories. I have often looked through that window these past two years, sharing in the joy of your success as well as seeing the tumultuous experience of the pandemic.

Today, Patricia and I are filled with excitement as we prepare to return to our Carolina home. It’s our honor to serve the university at this important moment in its history as the search for the next university president begins. I encourage you to stay informed about this process and the committee’s work as it progresses.

In the coming days, I look forward to reconnecting with you and learning about how life has been for you. Know that I am here for you and that you can come to me with any concern, at any time. I’ve established a unique email address, president@sc.edu, for you to ask your questions or to offer advice.

I also recognize that this period of transition can create even more questions. Many of you have reached out to ask: “What’s next?” One thing I’m sure of is that the best days are still ahead for the University of South Carolina, and I hope for every one of you. Mister Rogers said that, “In times of stress, the best thing we can do for each other is to listen with our ears and our hearts and to be assured that our questions are just as important as our answers.”

Gamecocks, the coming days will require us all to ask questions, to listen with our ears and our hearts, and to come together in unity as we begin this new chapter at the University of South Carolina.

I can’t wait to get started.

Harris Pastides