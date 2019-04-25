SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS MEN'S BASKETBALL

South Carolina rising junior forward Felipe Hasse will transfer from the men's basketball team, a school spokesperson confirmed Thursday afternoon.

The 6-foot-9, 253-pounder played in 65 games, including eight starts, during his two seasons at South Carolina while averaging 6.1 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.

Hasse saw his three-point shooting become a major weapon for the Gamecocks during his sophomore season when he shot 40.5 percent from behind the arc.

With the transfer of Hasse, the Gamecocks now have one open scholarship slot for the 2019-20 season.