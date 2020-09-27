GamecockCentral - Hayden Hurst wasting no time Sunday with early TD

When Hayden Hurst was traded this summer to the Atlanta Falcons, Gamecock fans knew it probably wouldn't be long before Hurst showed just why he was a first round pick a few years ago.

It's happening quickly.

The former Gamecock tight end, after a strong start to the season, found the end zone early in Sunday's game against the Bears to put the Falcons up early.

At the goal line, Hurst leaked out on play action and skied up over a defender, making a jumping catch for his second touchdown of the season.