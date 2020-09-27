GamecockCentral - Hayden Hurst wasting no time Sunday with early TD

Hayden Hurst wasting no time Sunday with early TD
When Hayden Hurst was traded this summer to the Atlanta Falcons, Gamecock fans knew it probably wouldn't be long before Hurst showed just why he was a first round pick a few years ago.
It's happening quickly.
The former Gamecock tight end, after a strong start to the season, found the end zone early in Sunday's game against the Bears to put the Falcons up early.
At the goal line, Hurst leaked out on play action and skied up over a defender, making a jumping catch for his second touchdown of the season.
That was quick!@HaydenrHurst gets his 2nd TD in a Falcons uniform. pic.twitter.com/2wSdLIseQF— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 27, 2020
Entering Sunday Hurst had notched eight catches for 110 yards and a score and already has a catch and a touchdown Sunday.
The former Gamecock was one of the best players on the team during the first two years of the Will Muschamp era, finishing his college career with 100 receptions, almost 1,300 yards and four touchdowns.