After his most successful season at the helm to date, South Carolina's Governance Committee extended head baseball coach Mark Kingston’s contract on Friday, with full finalization coming from the Board of Trustees on Friday afternoon.

Kingston will now be under contract through May 31, 2027, an extension from his previous contract which was set to expire on Jun. 30, 2025. His base salary increased from $600,000 to $725,000, an overdue bump. Kingston is still only tied for 13th out of 16 SEC head coaches who will be in the league when Texas and Oklahoma join in base salary, and 11th out of 14 current schools in the league only ahead of, Georgia's Wes Johnson, Missouri's Kerrick Jackson and Kentucky's Nick Mingione.

South Carolina went 42-21 in the 2023 baseball season, its first 40-win campaign of the Kingstonn era. The Gamecocks were ranked as high as No. 3 in the country at one point and spent most of the season in the top-10, before scuffling down the stretch with four consecutive SEC series losses to close the regular season.

The team rallied the team when it mattered most though, sweeping through the Columbia Regional and making the program’s first Super Regional since 2018, where it fell short against the Florida gators in a two-game sweep.

Across six seasons in Columbia the program is 180-130 under Kingston’s leadership, but just 70-79 in SEC regular season play. The 2023 campaign marked South Carolina’s highest winning percentage in SEC play since 2018, Kingston’s first season and the only other Super Regional appearance of his tenure.

He has reached the NCAA Tournament in three out of his five completed seasons with an 8-6 record in the postseason, but is still yet to crack the code on a trip to Omaha that has eluded the program since Ray Tanner’s last season as skipper in 2012.

****************************************************************************************

Looking for a place to discuss all things South Carolina baseball? Head on over to the Insider’s Forum to discuss your thoughts.