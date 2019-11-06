Steve Shaw, the conference's coordinator of officials spoke with reporters Wednesday and spoke on what he saw from that officiating group during that game.

For the first real time since the game, the SEC was able to provide a little more clarity on the officiating from South Carolina's game against Florida.

"Overall in that game, from a grading perspective, graded out solidly," Shaw said. "That does not talk to the individual plays. We’ve never had a perfect game, unfortunately. We’re working towards that. A lot of times incorrect calls happen in critical situations, and that’s the ones we really work hard to avoid.”

Shaw said he couldn't speak publicly on specific calls or officials but did mention the SEC is able to share those evaluations with the school.

Will Muschamp said after the Florida game he spoke with Shaw and SEC commissioner Greg Sankey Sunday after the game to talk about the officiating.

“We did have communication with the school and they know how the evaluation were," Shaw said.

There were a handful of bad calls in that game with Florida seemingly getting away with a false start and holding call on a 75-yard touchdown run and offensive pass interference on another touchdown later in the game.

Shaw said the SEC doesn't consider those "blown calls" but said any incorrect call will factor in negatively to those officials' grades and the crew grade.

“We don’t have blown calls, but we do have incorrect calls. That’s how we grade them. That game, I think there were 188 plays officiated in that game. We evaluate all 188,” Shaw said. “We don’t go public on what we consider incorrect calls or correct calls. We’re very specific with the coach and the athletic director when they ask. We give them the feedback for the game."

The SEC released a statement following the game that provided a slight bit of clarity, but Shaw gave the most context to the poor calls against the Gators.



He couldn't go into specifics on what, if any, reprocussions were handed out after that game but did say they do have a stringent plan to punish officials if they make too many mistakes.

“There is high accountability,” Shaw said. “Your individual and crew scores impact if you work and, if you work, what types of games you get. High accountability on that and it does have an impact on the availability of those officials."

The Gamecocks (4-5, 3-4 SEC) ultimately lost that game 38-27, starting a two-game skid before the Gamecocks ended it Saturday with a 24-7 win over Vanderbilt.

They'll host Appalachian State Saturday at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.