Heinrich announces time at South Carolina ending

Jeff Heinrich's time at South Carolina is over, the Gamecock infielder tweeted Monday night.

Heinrich took to Twitter, tweeting a message thanking the coaches, players and fans as his time in Columbia ends.

"I appreciate the coaching staff for giving me an opportunity, unfortunately my time as a Cock is over. It's hard to put into words what this place means to me," Heinrich tweeted. "I'm beyond grateful of everyone I've met and all that I've learned from them. Gonna miss being around the guys both on and off the field, I couldn't thank them enough. As a JUCO guy I could not thank the support staff enough for everything they do, they really do make USC what it is. Columbia has a some of the best fans in the nation and I hope you guys appreciated my game!"

Heinrich spent the last two season but didn't get consistent playing time this year. In 28 games, 23 starts, Heinrich hit .220/.250/.319 with seven runs scored and 10 RBI.

As of Monday night Heinrich was not in the transfer portal.