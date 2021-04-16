Hicks became one of the latest Gamecock commitments, announcing his decision in late March to join the 2021 class.

Growing up he remembered watching South Carolina win a national championship in 2011, so when the Gamecocks started recruiting him it wasn’t a hard sell for the junior college right-hander.

“I felt a great connection with the coaches and I like what they have going on there. I can’t play in a better place than Founders Park. It was kind of like a dream come true and no-brainer for me.”

Hicks committed to South Carolina without the benefit of being able to take an official visit to campus or even an unofficial one led by the coaching staff.

Instead he had to rely on video chats with the staff and online resources.

“It was difficult. They have a website that took me through all the facilities and I’d get on FaceTime with coach Kingston and coach Meade. They’d walk me through all the things they do for pitchers.”

But, it worked in the end and the Gamecocks landed their fourth junior college commitment in the class and third JUCO pitcher.

“South Carolina, I just felt a better connection with the coaches,” Hicks said. “South Carolina wins and I’m a guy that likes to win.”

Hicks has started nine games for Crowder College, all starts, and sits at 8-0 with a 3.00 ERA. He’s thrown six complete games and has struck out 57 to just two walks with a fastball topping out at 94 miles per hour.

“I’m a guy that won’t overpower you with a fastball but I have a decent amount of command and some off-speeds I can throw in there with it,” he said.

“I’m not one of those guys that goes out there and throws all fastballs. I like to mix it up and command my pitches more than just throw it over.”

Hicks will finish up this season with Crowder and head over to Columbia to begin his career at South Carolina ready to play for the team he remembers watching win a title a decade ago.

Since he hasn’t been to Founders Park yet, he’s more than ready too to play in front of fans.

“Just from my commitment I’ve had some fans reach out to me and they’re awesome. I’m looking forward to meeting some fans in person and playing in front of them.”