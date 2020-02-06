High-scoring 2021 guard has 'great visit overall' to campus
With the Gamecocks’ 2020 class currently full, South Carolina is focusing heavily on the 2021 group and hosted an intriguing prospect recently.Angelo Brizzi recently made his first trip down to Col...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news