Highest graded players from PFF in Mayo Bowl

There were a few standout performances on both sides of the ball leading to a big win and here we'll take a look at the five best on offense and defense.

South Carolina is ending its season for the first time since 2017 with a win, coming off a bowl victory over North Carolina.

Offense

Jaheim Bell, 95 overall

Bell went off, hauling in all five of his targets for 159 yards with 97 of those coming after the catch. His 12.4 average depth of target was 12.4, highest on the team in the bowl game. Quarterbacks had a perfect 158.3 rating when targeting him.

Dakereon Joyner, 90 overall

Pressed into action at quarterback, Joyner was masterful, completing all nine of his attempts for 160 yards and a score, pairing it with 64 yards rushing. He was great against pressure, averaging 29 yards per attempt with a touchdown and averaged 7.5 yards per attempt against the blitz.

Juju McDowell, 86.8 overall

McDowell had 52 yards but 45 of those came after contact as he forced three missed tackles and notched a 35-yard touchdown run as well.

Kevin Harris, 78.3 overall

The now-declared for the draft running back looked like his 2020 self, going for 182 yards and averaging 5.9 yards per carry and had 126 yards after contact. He forced seven missed tackles and had five runs of at least 10 yards.

Ahmarean Brown, 76.3 overall

Brown caught all for of his targets and averaged 15.3 yards per reception with 33 yards after the catch and a quarterback rating of 100 when targeted.

Defense

Alex Huntley, 78.9 overall

Huntley had 13 total snaps with two tackles, both of which were considered stops as he put together one of his better performances of his young career. With Jabari Ellis leaving after this season, a game like this from Huntley is certainly encouraging.

Darius Rush, 73.4 overall

Rush had another great game in a standout season for him, playing 48 snaps and not allowing a reception on three targets. Quarterbacks had a 39.6 quarterback rating when targeted.

Jordan Burch, 66.9 overall

With JJ Enagbare out, Burch played 39 times and had a quarterback hurry mixed with three tackles and two stops in his first start of his career. Like Huntley, with Enagbare moving on, a performance like that certainly give the Gamecocks things to work with on the defensive line.

Jabari Ellis, 64.3 overall

Playing in the final game of his career, Ellis played 31 snaps with a pressure and a sack, two tackles and three stops in the run game. He got to end his career on a high note, too.

Jordan Strachan, 62.9 overall

After being missing from action earlier in the week during practice, Strachan played 23 snaps, finished tied for second on the team with two pressures and had two tackles and two sacks. He had three stops.