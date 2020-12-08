While there are some holes on the roster, there is a foundation to build on with the current players and we dove into who those are using the highest PFF numbers on the team.

Yesterday the Gamecocks introduced Shane Beamer as the program's next head man. The former Oklahoma assistant is already getting to work meeting with coaches and players building his staff and, one of the most important things, assessing his roster.

Offense

Kevin Harris

PFF grades: 82.5 overall grade, 63.2 pass grade, 85.2 rushing grade

The skinny: This seems like a no-brainer answer here, and the grades back that up. Harris was the highest-graded Gamecock offensively this season, posting over 1,100 yards rushing and piecing together one of the best rushing seasons at South Carolina this century. He will be a big building block for whoever the new offensive coordinator will be.

Deshaun Fenwick

PFF grades: 73.2, 71 rushing grade

The skinny: Like Harris, Fenwick had a very good year at running back before missing the final two games after a positive COVID test. Fenwick is more of a shifty runner and a big threat in the passing game, and could be a versatile weapon for the Gamecocks to use.

Jakai Moore

PFF grades: 66.2 overall grade, 30.4 pass block, 80.5 run block

The skinny: Offensive line play was inconsistent this year, especially in the pass game, but Moore did some good things in a handful of starts at left tackle. He was really good in the run game (struggled pass blocking) according to PFF but will be a big piece of the Gamecocks offensive line competition next season.

Jovaughn Gwyn

PFF grades: 65.4 overall grade, 73.8 pass block, 62.2 run block

The skinny: Gwyn, a two-year starter up front, he was one of the best pass-blocking linemen on the roster. He'll give the Gamecocks a powerful player to use at either guard spot with Sadarius Hutcherson likely moving on to professional football.

Jaheim Bell:

PFF grades: 65.3 overall grade, 54.3 pass grade

The skinny: Bell only played 24 snaps this year after a knee injury sidelined him for the first half of the season, but put up very respectable numbers, especially for a freshman. With Nick Muse's future at South Carolina still in limbo, South Carolina will need an athletic, versatile weapon like him in the pass game next season.

Defense:

Jahmar Brown

PFF grades: 77.1 overall grade, 76.3 run defense, 79.9 tackling

The skinny: Brown battled through injuries all season but when healthy is a dynamic linebacker who can play in the box and cover in space. If he comes back healthy next season it will be a nice piece to scheme with defensively.

JJ Enagbare

PFF grades: 67.9 overall grade, 89.2 pass rush, 45 tackling

The skinny: Enagbare was one of the biggest standouts defensively this season, becoming statistically one of the best pass rushers in the SEC. He had an insanely high pass rush grade and will give whoever the new defensive coordinator is a seasoned veteran anchor up front.

Jaylin Dickerson

PFF grades: 66.4 overall grade, 58.4 run defense, 68 coverage grade

The skinny: The safety position had a lot of bodies play there this season, but Dickerson finished with the highest grade. He's someone who's always had potential with injuries derailing progress he's made, and if he can stay healthy could be a potential starter on the back end.

Zacch Pickens

PFF grades: 63.1 overall grade, 65.4 rush defense

The skinny: Pickens has been a heavy contributor since he arrived on campus and showed a lot of flashes as a sophomore. He's a former five-star player who can help up front.

Brad Johnson

PFF grades: 63.1 overall grade, 75.1 rush defense, 81.7 tackling

The skinny: After injuries took away his 2019 season, he saw his 2020 season end prematurely due to injuries again. He's a redshirt junior now and will give the Gamecocks a pass rush component and coverage ability.

Other potential players

Nick Muse

PFF grades: 75.2 overall grade, 70.8 passing grade

The skinny: Muse's future is still very much up in the air right now with him deciding his next steps, but if he comes back it's a big boost for the offense. Muse had one of the best statistical seasons for a tight end in recent memory and would be a veteran presence for an offensive coordinator to utilize.

Sherrod Greene

PFF grades: 69.6 overall grade, 67.3 run defense, 73.6 tackling

The skinny: Greene was one of the highest-rated defenders this season, but only played in half a game before a hip injury ended his senior season. He does have the option to return, which would be big to get a veteran linebacker back, but it's still unclear publicly what his plans are.

Ernest Jones

PFF grades: 67.5 overall grade, 86.2 tackling, 69.3 rush defense

The skinny: Jones would absolutely be the biggest piece returning, a two-year starter at middle linebacker and one of the best statistical linebackers in the SEC. The question is if he returns; Jones is NFL Draft eligible and could opt to do that instead of coming back for another season after a coaching change.