Ryan Hilinski, who is expected to start Saturday, is on the team's dress list today. He walked in with the team earlier this morning and didn't have any brace or noticeable limp.

Damani Staley is not on the dress list and will not play. Jamel Cook is also not on the list. Staley is a rotational player at linebacker and a key player on the Gamecock special teams unit.

Brad Johnson (groin) is not on the dress list today. Keir Thomas (ankle) is on the dress list but will not play, still a few weeks out from being able to play.



Randrecous Davis is also on the dress list after missing the first five weeks of the season. He made the trip to Athens last week.

The Gamecocks (3-3, 2-2 SEC) will kick off against Florida (6-1, 3-1 SEC) at noon on ESPN with Dave Pasch, Greg McElroy and Tom Luginbill on the call.

View the full dress list and video of today's Gamecock Walk below.