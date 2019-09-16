SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

The first of potentially many SEC Player of the Week honors rolled in for Gamecock freshman Ryan Hilinski after just his second-career start Saturday.

Hilinski earned the league's Freshman of the Week award after his performance against No. 2 Alabama where he finished 36-for-57 with two touchdowns, 324 yards and an interception.

His 36 completions were the third-most from a South Carolina quarterback and his 57 attempts were one shy of tying Steve Taneyhill's single game school record.

Both were the most ever by a freshman. Hilinski also becomes just the third freshman quarterback to throw for at least 300 yards in a game joining Todd Ellis and Jake Bentley.

So far this year he's completing 69 percent of his passes for 606 yards and five total touchdowns in two starts.

The freshman looked unfazed by the moment in his first start against an FBS team, standing in the pocket and delivering a few big throws in the Gamecocks' 47-23 loss to the Tide.

Hilinski is the team's starter now after Jake Bentley underwent season-ending foot surgery last week.

He'll make his first road start of his career this weekend with the Gamecocks taking on Missouri at 4 p.m. ET on the SEC Network Alternate.



