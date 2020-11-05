The 2020 season admittedly hasn't gone the way South Carolina quarterback Ryan Hilinski planned.

One year after starting the final 11 games of the season as a freshman, Hilinski was beat out for the starting quarterback job this preseason by graduate transfer quarterback Collin Hill.

But rather than take his ball and go home, Hilinski has done his best to take the news in stride.

“Of course it’s frustrating as a competitor. You want to get out there on the field and compete and play in ball games, but that’s not the position I was given," Hilinski said Wednesday. "Coaches went with Collin, and I trust the coaches’ decisions. Actually, it’s been fun. I talked to Coach Bobo, and I want to play in every single game, of course."