Quarterback Ryan Hilinski has entered the NCAA's transfer portal, GamecockCentral.com has learned.

Hilinski signed with South Carolina out of California in the 2019 class. During his career in Columbia, he passed for 2,391 yards and 11 touchdowns with 5 interceptions.

After a season-ending injury to Jake Bentley last season, Hilinski was named the starter and played in 11 games, completing 58 percent of his passes.

Hilinski appeared in two games during the 2020 season, completing 4 of 6 passes late in the loss against Texas A&M.

