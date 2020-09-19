Collin Hill is getting the nod as South Carolina’s QB1, which mean Ryan Hilinski ultimately lost out on the job but Mike Bobo said the sophomore is handling it as well as possible.

The thing about someone winning the gig was someone, obviously, would have to lose.

Throughout camp, as the Gamecocks’ quarterback battle raged on for the course of four weeks, there was always the talk of which player was going to win the job.

“We talked about things he’s done to improve and how he’s improved as a football player and what he has to keep doing to be a consistent football player. I like where he’s at,” the Gamecocks’ offensive coordinator said. “He’s had two really good practices and I’ve been pleased with his attitude.”

“I told the guys a couple days ago I never repped this many quarterbacks this close to the starting of the season but the situation we’re in this season with the pandemic we felt like we needed to get more guys reps with the ones. We did that all the way until yesterday.”

Bobo said he was honest and truthful with every quarterback on the roster about where they stood through camp, including Hilinski.

When asked if Hilinski took a day of practice after Hill was officially named the starter Thursday, he said no and he “wouldn’t expect him to,” with Hilinski knowing what he signed up for.

“Everyone in that room wants to be the starter. There’s competition but I think we’ve fostered good relationships in that room. Everyone knows the ultimate goal is for South Carolina to win.”

Hill, who played for Bobo three seasons at Colorado State, has thrown 433 passes in a Bobo-designed offense, averaging 7.7 yards per attempt with 23 touchdowns to just 11 interceptions. His career efficiency rating is 137.7.

In 11 starts last year Hilinski threw 406 passes, averaging 5.8 yards per attempt, 11 touchdowns and five picks with an efficiency rating of 113.4.

Hilinski was the incumbent and lost the job, but Bobo said he’s been able to mentally handle things the right way as South Carolina starts Tennessee preparations.

That’s life,” Bobo said. “Things happen that aren’t always what we like but it’s how you respond to that. I feel like he’s responded the right way.

The Gamecocks began game plan installation Thursday and practice Friday and Saturday before an off day Sunday. They’ll practice Monday through Thursday, walk through Friday, then kick off their season Saturday against the Vols at 7:30 p.m.