Hilinski’s played in just three games so far in his career with just a hair under 120 pass attempts. Even though it’s not the most expansive collection of film, Stoops can see why he’s so highly regarded.

When Mark Stoops sat down to watch film on Ryan Hilinski, he didn’t have to dig back very far.

“With him specifically, I’ve been very impressed,” Stoops said yesterday. “He’s made some unbelievable throws against great competition. You look at some of the things he did against Alabama and he’ll wow you.”



Also see: Latest recruiting scoop on weekend visitors

Hilinski played well in his first start against Charleston Southern before turning in his best performance of his career against the Crimson Tide.

He’d complete 36 of his 57 pass attempts for 324 yards and two touchdowns, which was good enough to earn SEC Freshman of the Week honors.

Through three games as the Gamecocks’ starter, he’s completing 62.4 percent of his passes for 772 yards and five touchdowns. He has an efficiency rating of 126.79.

He’s impressed Stoops with his skill set with how quickly he’s gotten comfortable in South Carolina’s in offense, especially against a second-ranked Alabama team.

“To step up and play like he did there was very impressive. He threw the ball into some tight windows and does a really good job throwing in rhythm. He loves to get back there and get rid of the football, so he has a quick release. He knows where to go with the football,” Stoops said. “I’m very impressed with him for such a young guy. He’s playing very good.”

Also see: Bryson Allen-Williams's weekly film breakdown

Hilinski is coming off the worst start of his career at Alabama, battling through some elbow soreness in a 34-14 loss.

He finished that game with just 166 yards passing, and his teammates are confident he’ll bounce back this weekend against the Wildcats. Will Muschamp said there shouldn’t be any lingering effects from his elbow this week.

Through four games this year, the Gamecocks (1-3, 0-2 SEC) are fifth in rushing offense, ninth in passing offense and eighth in scoring offense with some hot and cold performances.

“Just like all of us,” Mark Stoops said, “there are times where offensively they look very good and there’s times you wish you could do it over.”