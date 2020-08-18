The Gamecocks’ sophomore quarterback has been one of the driving voices in the SEC’s #WeWantToPlay movement as players around the conference try to voice their opinion about wanting to play this fall and not postpone the season until the spring.

Ryan Hilinski may have deleted all social media off his phone this week prior to the start of preseason camp, but he’s already made his presence felt on those apps the last few weeks.

“If I have a platform, why not use it? Why not use it like all the other guys are using it?” Hilinski said. “If one person looks at my tweet that has an influence on a decision to play for us or for another conference, I want to be able to help if I can.”

Also see: In-state forward breaks down Gamecock offer

Hilinski and other members of South Carolina’s football team took to social media last week tweeting #WeWantToPlay and supporting the notion of playing a fall season while other Power 5 leagues like the Big 10 and Pac 12 postpone things.

Hilinski did take it a step further as well, posting a graphic about athlete’s ideas to keep the season going this fall that includes universally mandated health and safety procedures, opting out protocols and open communication between school officials and the players.

The ultimate goal is to keep the season starting in September and the message from Will Muschamp to his players—lead a boring life—has stayed consistent.

“We want to play. We want to win an SEC championship and that’s what we plan on doing. A lot of the guys are being mature about it,” Hilinski said. “A lot of guys are staying inside, which gives them more time to studying the playbook. It’s really cool to see guys invested in winning. That’s the big thing we’re trying to do.”

Also see: The latest with five-star QB Gunner Stockton

Muschamp has drilled the “lead a boring life” mantra into his players’ heads so much both Hilinski and defensive end Keir Thomas mentioned it in post-practice interviews.

For Thomas, who is entering his final season of eligibility this fall, he might not get another opportunity to play once this year is over.

“It’s very important. I tell the guys around me all the time, ‘Yo, like Muschamp says, we have to live a very boring life,’” Thomas said. “That’s correct. I’m staying on that just as much as them. I need to play. I need the film. I want for us to play.”

Also see: Breaking down South Carolina's schedule

Coronavirus has caused a lot of changes to the college football landscape this year with only three Power 5 conference still playing this fall with the SEC, Big 12 and ACC.

The SEC delayed the start of its season and will play only conference teams this fall.

Testing will be done weekly during preseason camp and three times a week after the season starts on Sept. 26.

“With this, we’re battling two opponents. We’re battling our schedule and we’re battling this virus. I think the biggest thing is mature teams are going to win. A lot of our guys have been mature,” Hilinski said. “They’ve been living very boring lives, like coach likes to say. People have been staying inside because we love football.”