That essentially gives Hill his sixth year without even having to apply for it, something he's already thinking about taking advantage of.

Collin Hill was already in the process of fighting for a sixth year of eligibility, and the NCAA just made it that much easier last month.

“I’m not sure. I’m definitely interested in taking it for sure," Hill said Friday. "I was in the process of getting a sixth year. With this year being a freebie, I’m already granted that. I do think I’ll be taking advantage of that for sure.”

Hill is coming off three torn ACLs, including one last season, which is why he's fighting for a sixth year of eligibility as a way to try and play a full season.

Hill was a graduate transfer from Colorado State last season and, before he was giving another year, would have been facing his final year of eligibility at South Carolina.

Hill is coming off that ACL injury and is full-go in practice right now competing with Ryan Hilinski for the starting quarterback spot.

“I do a lot of treatment and ice," he said. "It feels good when I’m out there with no problems. We’ve been able to manage all of that. I feel good.”

If that's the case and Hill does opt to come back for a sixth year next season it would mean the Gamecocks could return all four scholarship quarterbacks in their room with Hill, Ryan Hilinski, Jay Urich and Luke Doty.

There have been a few Gamecocks already, Will Muschamp said, who told him they want to come back next season.

Damani Staley, Will Register and Chandler Farrell all mentioned wanting to return in post-practice interviews as well.

"Parker White already told me he’s putting his name on the stadium. He said Elliott Fry needs to get ready because it’s coming off," Muschamp said. "I think parker plans on being here for a couple years. Some of them already expressed to me that depending on how this year goes this fall and how they play he’d love to come back. And I’d love to have them all back."