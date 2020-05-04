Coaching changes aren't necessarily uncommon in college football. Honestly, it's rare to see a staff not going through some sort of change at some position every offseason.

South Carolina isn't immune to it with staff changes coming every offseason under Will Muschamp. But, over the last five years, Muschamp's made some pretty strong hires when a spot comes open.

With this year's staff seemingly in place with Des Kitchings officially approved, here's a look at every coaching change Muschamp's made at South Carolina and how the position coaches have changed over time.

