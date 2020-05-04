History of Will Muschamp's coaching hires at South Carolina
Coaching changes aren't necessarily uncommon in college football. Honestly, it's rare to see a staff not going through some sort of change at some position every offseason.
South Carolina isn't immune to it with staff changes coming every offseason under Will Muschamp. But, over the last five years, Muschamp's made some pretty strong hires when a spot comes open.
With this year's staff seemingly in place with Des Kitchings officially approved, here's a look at every coaching change Muschamp's made at South Carolina and how the position coaches have changed over time.
Not a subscriber, take advantage of a great opportunity to read all of our content for FREE from now until August with this special promo code, available for a limited time!
Offensive coaching changes
This has been the side of the ball that's seen the most flux in Muschamp's time at South Carolina with the Gamecocks having 11 different offensive coaches in five seasons. No position group has had the same coach all five years and only original member of Muschamp's first offensive staff that's still at South Carolina is Bobby Bentley, who's coached running backs, quarterbacks and now tight ends at South Carolina.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news