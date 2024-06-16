We're going to bury the lead and hold the thoughts on the Paul Mainieri hire. Below are stats and highlights for current Gamecocks in the MLB and Palmetto State connections with the school out in Omaha.

Objectively speaking, the last two days in Omaha might have been the best opening round in CWS history. Three walk-offs, a big ninth inning comeback, and a stolen home run in the ninth inning to preserve a win. The ACC/SEC Omaha Challenge has lived up to the billing. Time will tell if Big Ten programs attempt to compete at baseball going forward, but look for an awful lot of SEC and ACC teams in Omaha in coming decade. If you are a casual fan without a rooting interest, here are the Palmetto State connections I could find on the field of eight.

I did not see any players or coaches with ties to South Carolina on Texas A&M or Florida State's roster. NC State and Carolina will forever be connected after South Carolina hired Wolfpack coach and grad Ray Tanner. Current Wolfpack coach Elliot Avent, has been manning the NC State dugout since Tanner departed for Columbia.

Tennessee's roster connection is former Clemson Tiger and Batesburg native Billy Amick. The transfer went 2-5 in Tennessee's comeback win over FSU on Friday. He hit .315 with 23 homers and 64 RBIs this season.

The Virginia connection is one Gamecock fans should actively be rooting against. John Hendry is set to join Paul Mainieri's staff in Columbia when Cavs Omaha run ends. The sooner Virginia heads home, the sooner Hendry heads to his new home. Virginia lost a one-run game when Hoos elected to pitch to UNC slugger Vance Honeycutt. Speaking of UNC...

North Carolina has more connections to the Palmetto State than any other team in Omaha. The Heels have four players on their roster from their southern neighbor. Also Dave Arendas, Director of Baseball Operations, is the father of current Rice assistant and former Gamecock DC Arendas. The older Arendas is also married to Chad Holbrook's sister Nicole. Holbrook's son Reece is on UNC's roster but did play this season. Former Mauldin Maverick Alberto Osuna started the Heels CWS win over UVA, but went 0-3 with a golden sombrero. He hit .281 with 14 homers and 56 RBIs this season. Kyle Percival is a Lancaster native that played at Andrew Jackson High. He pitched 22 innings and finished with a 2.42 ERA. Also coming out of the pen was Hampton native Matt Poston. Poston pitched 1.2 innings on Friday and gave up a run. He had a 4.66 ERA on the season with a 5-2 record and four saves.

The Florida Gators picked up two transfers from Coastal Carolina last offseason in Dale Thomas and Tanner Garrison. Garrison appeared in 20 games and hit .246. Thomas made 43 starts but only hit .236 with three homers and 21 RBIs. Colby Shelton was a transfer from Alabama that South Carolina was heavily involved with as his family moved to Lexington, SC. The Gamecocks were outbid for his services. Shelton's averaged dropped to .253 but he had 20 long balls and 55 runs batted in.

Kentucky's roster has a surprising three Palmetto State connections. Former Erskine standout Johnny Hummel picked up the win for the Wildcats in their extra inning victory over NC State. UK also has Charleston Southern transfer Ryan Waldschmidt and College of Charleston transfer (Hanahan product) Trey Pooser. The former hit .340 with 14 home runs this season. Pooser was UK's CWS starter. He was 7-1 with a 3.50 ERA on the season. He picked up a no-decision in the CWS opener.