Hollins: 'There was just nothing like USC'

It wasn’t until his family moved back to Columbia, he began attending River Bluff and touring college facilities he fell in love with South Carolina and committed to the Gamecocks over the summer.

The son and nephew of two former Gamecock players, Hollins knew about the Gamecock program but lived in the Northeast up until a few years ago.

“I went to all these places and campuses and there was just nothing like USC,” Hollins told GamecockCentral. I just fell in love with it and the coach and everything. It was just better.”

Hollins, a 2024 left-handed pitcher and corner infielder, committed to the Gamecocks over schools like Texas, Texas Tech and Clemson after being blown away by the facilities and head coach Mark Kingston, saying there’s “just no comparison to here at Carolina.”

“What Carolina has that no other stadium has is seats all around the stadium. The city in the back is just beautiful. The weight room, when I first came down here we went right by the weight room and saw through it and it was pretty cool. Just being at home,” he said.

“It felt really homey for me. If I needed to shoot home for a day or something and get laundry done is a great factor to have.”

Hollins is considered a top 500 prospect in the 2024 class and the No. 7 prospect from South Carolina in his class.

The plan, which South Carolina recruited him for, is to be a two-way player “until someone tells me I can’t” as a left-hand pitcher and switch hitter.

“Really just a genuine guy. He’s good to talk to and teaching me things and telling me about the campus. Obviously coach Kingston wanted me to come and he’s just great. He’s fun to talk to, easy to talk to,” Hollins said.

“They see me as a two-way player, first base and pitching. I switch hit too and coach really likes switch hitters, left-handed hitters… I don’t want to brag but I throw pretty hard from the left side, so I think power and velocity.”

Hollins has topped out at 88 miles per hour on his fastball as a freshman with a splitter and curveball while working on a cutter/slider mix.

“Last year during the high school season I was slow and not as athletic cause I hadn’t grown into my body,” Hollins said. “I grew into my body and became more athletic and really starting to use the lower half of my body to create my power. It’s a huge advantage for me. Using and getting to know my body.”

Hollins is one of four commitments in the 2024 class for South Carolina, the second in-state prospect with Summerville’s Carson Messina.