The South Carolina bats were on fire once again on Tuesday night as the Gamecocks hit three homers on 12 hits on the way to an 10-1 win over The Citadel Bulldogs at Founders Park.

Eight different South Carolina batters picked up a hit on Tuesday including two hitters with multiple hits.



The Gamecock pitching staff also continued their dominance on the mound as they only allowed four hits and struck out 12 batters using seven different pitchers.



“It was a good night for us,” head coach Mark Kingston said. “Pitchers were outstanding again. Sticking to a simple plan, executing it, hitters took great at-bats all night and played really good defense so it was a good baseball night for us.”



However, this stellar pitching did not come without a few bumps in the road as the Bulldogs went on top early thanks to a lead-off triple from senior outfielder Jeffery Brown that would set up an RBI single from sophomore first baseman Ches Goodman in the first.



After a hitless first, South Carolina was able to get on the board with a two-out, solo home run from junior outfielder Andrew Eyster in the second. Sophomore outfielder Brady Allen followed suit with a couple RBIs of his own in the third thanks to a single that would give the Gamecocks their first lead.



South Carolina would score three more in the fifth thanks in part to a two-run homer from freshman infielder Brennan Milone and one more in the sixth with an RBI single from Noah Myers.



“We’re a really balanced lineup,” Myers said. “We have a really good mix of power guys, speed guys and we do what we did tonight, getting on base, driving guys in and I think we’ll be right up at the top with everybody.”



The Gamecocks would then continue to pour it on in the eighth with three more runs that included South Carolina’s third homer of the night, this time from Allen.



Player of the Game: While many Gamecocks racked up impressive stats on Tuesday night, Myers stood out among the rest with three RBIs on four hits in four at-bats. He also had a walk to put him on base five times against The Citadel.



“That’s an elite night,” Kingston said. “That’s what we ask him to do. He had a tough day on Sunday, but we’ve wanted to show confidence in him and put him back in the lead-off spot today and he rewarded us for it.”



Pivotal Moment: After Goodman’s RBI single to put the Bulldogs up early, junior outfielder Ryan McCarthy doubled into right-center to put runners on second and third with one out for The Citadel. With the Bulldogs threatening, junior righty Parker Coyne struck out two batters to minimize The Citadel’s scoring.



Up next: The Gamecocks will enter SEC play on Friday night as they will take on the Tennessee Volunteers at Founders Park. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. and can be streamed on the SEC Network Plus.

