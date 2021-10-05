Hoops 2024 target 'one of the premier three-point shooters' in Georgia
South Carolina is always going to try and recruit the state of South Carolina as hard as possible, and that extends to players who currently play out of state with in-state ties. One of the Gamecoc...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news