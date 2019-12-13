Hoops Podcast: South Carolina vs. Clemson preview with Collyn Taylor
In the first episode of the *title pending* GamecockCentral podcast, Collyn Taylor joins Pearson Fowler to discuss Carolina's up and down start to the season and Sunday's matchup with Clemson. Title suggestions welcome.
