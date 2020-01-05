News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-05 09:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Hoops prospects to watch in the 2022 class

Collyn Taylor • GamecockCentral
Beat Writer
@collyntaylor
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASKETBALL The high school basketball is in full swing and most coaches are working currently on filling up their 2020 classes, but not South Carolina. The Gamecocks have a...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}