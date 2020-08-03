It was a busy week last week for South Carolina hoops with the first full week of weight room training and AJ Lawson officially announcing his decision to return for his junior season, but it was an especially busy week on the recruiting trail.

The Gamecocks saw one of their targets in the 2021 class pick Florida State in John Butler, but they also extended three offers over the next two classes, including one top 50 prospect.

First, the Gamecocks offered 2022 four-star center Donovan Clingan, who's considered the No. 46 overall player in the country and has a litany of Big 10 and high-major offers.



Along with South Carolina, Clingan has offers from Connecticut, Michigan State, Providence, Rutgers and Syracuse.