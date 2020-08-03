Hoops recruiting roundup: trio of offers go out
It was a busy week last week for South Carolina hoops with the first full week of weight room training and AJ Lawson officially announcing his decision to return for his junior season, but it was an especially busy week on the recruiting trail.
The Gamecocks saw one of their targets in the 2021 class pick Florida State in John Butler, but they also extended three offers over the next two classes, including one top 50 prospect.
First, the Gamecocks offered 2022 four-star center Donovan Clingan, who's considered the No. 46 overall player in the country and has a litany of Big 10 and high-major offers.
Along with South Carolina, Clingan has offers from Connecticut, Michigan State, Providence, Rutgers and Syracuse.
The Gamecocks also had a Zoom call with junior college big man Langston Wilson, extending him an offer as well as part of the 2021 class.
Wilson's recruitment is taking off, getting offered by Penn State, Alabama and Seton Hall just this week to bring his offer total close to 35 official offers in the class.
Wilson went on the record with GamecockCentral this week about the offer and his recruitment, saying there's a "strong possibility" he visits South Carolina at some point in the process.
Last year at Georgia Highlands he averaged 10.1 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 54 percent from the field.
The final offer of the week came Thursday afternoon when the Gamecocks offered 7-footer Jonas Aidoo in the 2021 class on a Zoom call with the entire staff.
The three-star forward averaged 11.3 points per game and six rebounds last season along with three blocks per game.
He's seen his recruitment take off recently, picking up offers from Clemson and Virginia Tech but also getting attention from Alabama, Houston and Georgia.