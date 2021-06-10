Hoops recruiting roundup: unofficial visitors abound, offers go out

Over the last 10 days the Gamecocks have hosted plenty of visitors, including about 20 teams for a camp last weekend and even more this weekend, while also handing out some offers to long-time targets over the past few days.

It's been a blazing-fast start to June for most college basketball programs across the country and South Carolina is no different with visitors and camps allowed for the first time in over a year.

First off, a look at some of the visitors the Gamecocks have brought to campus since the dead period ended, and there are a handful of big names who've come through campus.

The first day saw three-star guard Lewis Duarte in the 2022 class roll through before 2023 wing and potential top 50 prospect Brandon Gardner came on a few hours later.

Duarte recaps the visit here while Gardner talks about his Gamecock offer—which came right before the dead period ended—here.

The Gamecocks also had top 15 player nationally and Columbia native Jazian Gortman on campus for an unofficial visit as well and a source told GamecockCentral the trip went "super."

Gortman, who earned a Gamecock offer last summer, has gone from unranked to the No. 13 player in the country and a five-star prospect.

South Carolina had the first of two team camps last weekend and hosted plenty of high-level talent, which can be read about here.

The Gamecocks have also sent out a handful of offers recently, all to players based in the Carolinas.

Before the dead period ended the Gamecocks offered 2022 center Christian Reeves, who was on campus recently for a visit as well. Reeves is no stranger to the program and recently talked about a big summer for him and what he's seen from South Carolina on the recruiting trail.

The Gamecocks also offered 2022 shooting guard Michael Zanoni, who was on campus for the 2019 season to watch South Carolina play and has picked up the offer recently.

The latest offer went to a fast-rising in-state player in Dorman's Noah Clowney, who debuted in the latest Rivals150 rankings as the No. 55 player in the country and No. 10 center in his class.