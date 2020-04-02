Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson class of 2021 athlete Sam Reynolds will make his impact on the offensive side of the ball at South Carolina, but it's the work he did when asked to play some defense last season that showed Thompson head coach Mark Freeman what Reynolds is all about.

Freeman, who led Thompson to a 7A state championship last season, chatted with GamecockCentral.com about Reynolds as an offensive threat in the Gamecocks scheme, what the versatile athlete meant for his defense, and the job that Will Muschamp and Bobby Bentley did in recruiting him.

Check out the full interview below.