How current Gamecocks did in SC Pro-Am

As we wrap up the Pro-Am and put a bow on it, here's how the current Gamecocks who played in the event did.

It's the final time fans were able to see players on this year's Gamecock team before the beginning of the season with plenty of Gamecock players having solid weeks at the Pro-Am.

South Carolina's Pro-Am finished up Sunday afternoon, marking the end of the event build to get players minutes in the summer and to generate buzz around the team heading into the season.

The next time this group of Gamecocks will take the court in front of fans, it'll be for real.

It was a newcomer-heavy Pro-Am this year, headlined by two freshmen and transfer James Reese.

Also see: Insider notes on the Gamecocks' recruiting trail

Devin Carter put on a show in his three Pro-Am games, averaging 33.3 points on 56.5 shooting and 35.3 percent from three. He started the event putting up 35 points and closed it Sunday with a 38-point performance while shooting 16-for-27 and 4-for-8 from three.

His classmate, Jacobi Wright, averaged 16 points and two assists in three games, shooting 58.8 percent from the field and 50 percent from three. Wright's biggest statistical game came Sunday where he put up 20 points and three rebounds on 9-for-14 shooting and went 2-for-5 from three.

Reese, another in-state prospect who came to Columbia by way of Buffalo and North Texas, put up staggering offensive numbers behind only Carter. He averaged 28 points, five rebounds and two assists per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 38.5 percent from three in two games.

He scored 24 points in his first Pro-Am game this year before putting up 32 points on 12-for-30 shooting and hitting six of his 17 threes Sunday.

Also see: Latest team scoop from summer workouts

Another in-state player who transferred to South Carolina this offseason, Chico Carter Jr. was another Gamecock who averaged over 20 points, getting to 21 points per game while shooting 48.9 percent from the field and a whopping 52.9 percent from three in three games. He would also average 1.7 rebounds and three assists per game.

His best game also came Sunday where he put up 29 points on 9-for-20 shooting and hit half of his 10 three pointers. His best day shooting was Thursday where he went 6-for-10 and made his only three.

Fellow newcomer AJ Wilson, a transfer from George Mason, averaged 17.3 points and seven rebounds per game. Wilson's best day was by far Sunday, scoring 19 points but hitting nine shots in 12 attempts.

Wildens Leveque was the best Gamecock from a shooting perspective, despite only averaging nine points per game. He'd shoot 85.7 percent from the field (missing his only three) but averaged 5.3 rebounds per game and hitting all three of his free throws.

Another returning big, Ja'Von Benson, averaged 11 points on 53.3 percent shooting while shooting 2-for-3 from the field and 4-for-4 from the line. He'd average four rebounds and 1.5 blocks in two games.

Also see: Breaking down Will Helms' All-SEC voting

Ta'Quan Woodley, who just arrived on campus, averaged five points, five rebounds and a block in two games and shot 5-for-8 from the field.

Walk-on guards Ford Cooper and Mike Green played as well with Cooper averaging 3.5 points per game on 3-for-5 shooting (1-for-2 from three) and Green averaging 9.5 points 6-for-13 shooting, 5-for-12 from three.