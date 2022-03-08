How Did Former Gamecocks Fare At The NFL Combine?

Kevin Harris

Kevin Harris exploded on the scene for the Gamecocks during a 2020 season that saw the then Sophomore lead the SEC in rushing with 1138 yards in just 10 games. Unfortunately, Harris had off-season back surgery prior to the 2021 season, and he never quite got things going during his Junior year. He has even admitted that he never really felt like himself during much of the year, but that now he feels fully recovered and 100% ready for the next step in his career. He had a somewhat limited combine, opting not to run the 40, or compete in several other events, but he did look pretty good in what he did participate in. He finished second among 32 RBs with a 38.5-inch vertical. He followed that up with a third-place finish out of 30 tailbacks in the broad jump at 10 feet, 6 inches. Harris is expected to clock a 40 time at next week's Pro-Day (March 18th), but so far he has solidified his position as a mid-to-late-round draft pick that has a lot of upside for a team willing to take a chance on his injury concerns.

J.J. Enagbare

Kingsley "J.J." Enagbare is expected to be the first Gamecock off the board at next month's NFL Draft, but his numbers weren't overly flashy at last weekend's combine. NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein has this to say about Enagbare's pro potential: "Enagbare is long and strong but lacks explosiveness...He's heavy-handed and physical but will never be confused for a playmaker on the edge. He's best suited as a cubicle defender where his power and length can benefit him in smaller spaces." Enagbare's combine numbers seem to mirror a lot of what analysts say about his physical tools. He ran a mediocre 4.87 in the 40-yard dash and had a respectable 36.5 in the vertical and a 117-inch broad jump. He ended up ranking at #13 out of 30 prospects at his position. He is still seen as an early middle-round draft pick and projects as a player who will find his way onto the two-deep on an NFL team, even if he never dominates at the next level.

Zaquandre White