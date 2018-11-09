Even though Duce, who’s the running backs coach for the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles, is away from home a lot of the year, he still finds time to give Staley tips on rushing the passer when the two get together.

That would be his dad, Duce Staley, a former South Carolina running back that spends whatever chance he gets to help his son out however he can.

Damani Staley is, and has always been, a defensive player but one former Gamecock offense player has been helping him get better.

“The most important thing he’s taught me is using my hands and when he’s back home he showed me a couple moves using my hands,” Staley said.

Right now, it seems to be working.

Staley, who played sparingly as a freshman, has seen his role increase at the inside linebacker spot this season.

He’s played in all eight games so far with eight tackles, including a career-high five last weekend against Ole Miss.

Now, moving into the final four games of the year, he hopes to see his role increase.

“I feel like I have a very important role backing up Sherrod (Greene),” he said. “Every opportunity I get to come in I take advantage of it and do the best I can.”

For Staley, coming to college as a pass rusher and moving to inside linebacker was a bit of a transition that took him a while to get used to and fighting habits that come with playing in a primary rushing role.

Now that he’s in his second year in the program he feels a lot more comfortable playing in space and with the responsibilities that come with playing linebacker in the SEC.

“It was a huge transition because it was something I wasn’t used to in high school,” Staley said. “I was always a pass rusher so over the year I’ve gotten a lot better with it.”

A big reason for his development was a player that isn’t even on the roster anymore but a guy that has his name on a few Gamecock records: Skai Moore.

The all-time leader in receptions and four-time leading tackler, Moore played Staley’s position that’s now currently occupied by Greene.

In his first year, Staley was able to sit back and watch Moore, his practice and playing habits as well as how he conducted himself and thinks that will be beneficial as he moves forward in his college career.

“Last year we had Skai Moore and I was always watching him throughout the practices and games. He was really my role model,” he said. “I was trying to learn all this new stuff with the linebackers and all the plays. I really watched him as the season went by.”