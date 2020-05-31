It's been a tense few days in America after the murder of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis with different protests being held in cities across the country and Gamecock coaches are taking to Twitter to weigh in on the topic.

Women's basketball coach Dawn Staley was the first to weigh in, tweeting Wednesday "When will this deep rooted racism stop?!! More senselessness all because the color of his skin. The time is long overdue to DO BETTER! #GeorgeFloyd" along with a photo of Floyd with a quote.

Also see: Breaking down in-state recruiting on the football side of things

She'd go on to tweet a few articles about the situation as well and tweeted a photo of herself at the peaceful protest on the State House grounds Saturday morning.

Baseball coach Mark Kingston was the next to weigh in, retweeting former NFL head coach Tony Dungy, who tweeted Friday, "What happened to George Floyd was inexcusable and it should never happen. Justice needs to be served, but in seeking justice we cant' fall into the trap of prejudging every police officer we see. What started out as peacful protests have devolved into arson and looting and that should never happen, either. Yes there should be protests. But we do not have license to perform criminal acts because we're angry."

Will Muschamp tweeted Saturday afternoon saying "Easy to do what is right. #CoachesStandForJustice" with a graphic attached of a Martin Luther King Jr. quote that reads "Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter."

Ray Tanner quote-tweeted Muschamp saying "We must continue to fight injustice on every level and create a world where future generations will see the fruits of our commitment."

Also see: Five baseball stats that should improve next year

Frank Martin came out with a lengthy statement Saturday night, saying the past week was "really tough" for him, and continuing by saying, "There are so many great police officers in this world that help people in all walks of life, no matter the color of the their skin. However, there are some police officers who don't represent 'to serve and protect' and choose to act based on their independent biases towards individuals based on the color of their skin. This is an act we need to put an end to now!"