For defensive coaches like Will Muschamp and Travaris Robinson, it’s caused them reevaluate some of their longstanding defensive goals.

It’s no secret college football’s become an offensive game—LSU just won a national championship averaging 48.4 points and almost 570 yards per game—which is good for coaches on one side of the ball and not so good for the others.

“We adjusted points maybe three years ago. We always said 13 and we’re up to 16. Every year we go through our offensive goals based on what would lead our league,” Muschamp said. “We adjust that every year based on third down, based on red zone. We go back to what would lead our league. If we do that, we’re going to be very successful.”



When Will Muschamp arrived at South Carolina, the point goals changed to go up to 16 and caused the Gamecocks to tweak some of the goals Muschamp had at previous stops like LSU, Texas and Florida.

But, as offenses become more high-powered and rule changes get implemented to help offensive players, those goals will continue to get tweaked.

“I think it’s tough. I think 20 would probably be more realistic, but 17 that’s some really good defense to stop people,” Robinson said. ‘Twenty would probably be more realistic and that’s something we’ll look at when we go through the offseason.”

Linebacker Ernest Jones said he’d like the amount of points he gives up to be zero but he thinks 21 would signify a good day for the defense.

A big reason why offenses are putting up bigger numbers because of some rules that benefit the offense and the development of the RPO, which gives the offense a few more options the defense has to counter.

It makes it difficult for defenses to have an answer for everything an offense does.

“With the RPOs, for the most part, they’re not going to teach linebackers how to guard RPOs. The first part of the RPO is the run,” Jones said. “Take care of the run and force them to pass. You have corners and safeties that are on scholarship to cover. They can handle the pass part of the RPO. We just worry about the run.”

Last year Georgia led the league allowing 10.5 points per game and 265 yards per game. The Gamecocks, who finished 4-8, allowed 27.6 points in eight conference games while giving up 362.2 yards per game.

Every offseason the Gamecocks have a self-evaluation period where they talk about what went wrong and how to fix that for the upcoming season.

“I think it was the inconsistency of doing things right all the time: a play here, a play there, a guy jumps out of his gap knowing his responsibility but trying to make a play,” Robinson said. “I think that cost us. I think towards the end of the season with our guys and watching more together to explain to the guys the big picture: what are things supposed to look like? I thought we did a decent job of that. We’ll start to address it more and I think moving forward that’s what we’ll do to meet more as a unit as a front seven to show them this is why you have to stay in your gap. That’s what we’ve been doing this spring.”