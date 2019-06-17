Two South Carolina assistants came up for the showcase and left after seeing a few solid performances.

The camp was hosted at the University of Virginia and featured a handful of players with Gamecock interest.

One of the premier basketball events in the country, the NBA's Top 100 camp, was held last week with no shortage of Gamecock targets participating in the four-day event.

Big man Josh Gray finished averaging four points, 4.3 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game this week with a high of 10 points and nine rebounds. The true seven-footer would hit 61.1 percent of his shots over the course of the camp.

Also see: Gamecocks make final two for Janari Dean

P.J. Hall, the highest-rated player in South Carolina at No. 66 overall in the class, finished at 5.1 points, three rebounds and 0.4 assists in just 15 minutes per game, including going for 13 points in one game and having eight rebounds in another.

Hall is finished up a rash of official visits recently and talked about his upcoming schedule and which schools he may hit next.

The best scoring performance from a player the Gamecocks are in contact with came from Tristan Maxwell, who averaged 14.6 points with two 20-plus scoring games over the course of the camp. He'd shoot almost 38 percent from the field and from three and average 2.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Maxwell was on South Carolina's campus Sunday for the Gamecocks' team camp.

Cliff Omoruyi, a highly-sought after big man in the 2020 class, averaged 8.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and shot almost 62 percent from the field last week. He'd have two double-digit scoring games with one being a 20-point effort Friday and had 11 rebounds in a game Saturday.

He was on campus earlier this year for an unofficial visit and is receiving some interest from another SEC school in Kentucky.

Also see: The latest with Tonka Hemingway

Fresh off his South Carolina official visit, Earl Timberlake finished the camp averaging 8.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He'd have two games scoring in double figures, including posting a double-double with 14 points sand 14 rebounds Friday.

The top 30 prospect had nothing but nice things to say about South Carolina on the heels of his official visit last weekend.

Terrance Williams, who said earlier last week he'd like to get to campus soon, averaged 9.8 points and 6.3 rebounds while also scoring in double figures twice; once with 18 and a 13-point performance to end the camp. He'd shoot almost 45 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from three.