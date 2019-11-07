While South Carolina continues to produce uneven performances on offense this season, that side of the ball hasn't been without its share of positives and Saturday's win over Vanderbilt featured some interesting new additions to the passing game as the staff continues to try to tweak that area to produce more efficient results.

While the 24-point offensive total against a Vanderbilt defense that has been less than stellar, isn't an impressive number, there was actually a lot to like about what the offense did in this game as some short yardage woes, too many penalties, and an early fumble kept them from what should have been a much higher offensive output.

Strictly from a scheme, game plan and playcalling standpoint, I thought this was one of the better games of the year, particularly in the efficiency of what Carolina was able to do in the passing game.

Freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski appeared as healthy as he has looked in some time and that plus the fact that Vanderbilt isn't a great defense certainly played a part, but Bryan McClendon and this offensive staff do deserve credit for getting their QB comfortable and in rhythm.

Against a blitz-heavy Vandy scheme, the staff not only used short throws to get Hilinski comfortable and from getting hit, but also designed and called those short throws in a way to use the Commodores' aggressiveness against them.

Using Pro Football Focus' metrics as our source, Hilinski completed 21 of 22 passes that were thrown 10 yards and under with the one incompletion being a drop, though he also received credit for one completion to himself. Also according to PFF, Hilinski had an adjusted completion percentage of 90 percent on plays that Vanderbilt didn't blitz.

The other aspect of this game plan that I really liked was the concerted effort to get Bryan Edwards the football. Edwards is always part of the game plan, but with Shi Smith out, the need to find different ways to get him the ball seemed to have been emphasized even more.

The staff lined Edwards up all over the field and used several different shifts and motions to get him in favorable matchups.

Below are several plays from the game that were either new calls or that we haven't seen much of this year.