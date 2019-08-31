Here we'll look at where Bentley and Edwards could sit in the all-time record books once Saturday's opener is over.

Because of that, they're on the precipice of breaking numerous school records as seniors and could even move up in the record books starting Saturday against North Carolina.

The Gamecocks begin their season in just a few hours and with that means the beginning of the end for Jake Bentley and Bryan Edwards, two offensive stalwarts who have been mainstays in the lineup the entirety of their careers.

Before we look any of this, though, let's examine where each guy is in the school's record books.

Also see: Final thoughts, scoop on the UNC matchup

For quarterbacks, Bentley currently sits fourth all-time in yards (7,385), third in touchdowns (54) and completions (610) and fourth in attempts (972). He's also sixth in wins for a quarterback at 19.

Edwards comes into this year fifth in receptions (163), sixth in yards (2,229) and tied for ninth with Bruce Ellington and Deebo Samuel with 16 touchdowns.

For the sake of this exercise, we'll take an average of last years' stats for each player to see where they'd potentially be come Saturday night.

An average game for Bentley last season in the 12 games he played was going 20-for-32 with 264 yards through the air and two touchdowns.

If he performs strictly at that level, he'll move to third all-time in passing yardage, moving past Stephen Garcia's career mark of 7,597 yards and tie Connor Shaw for second-most touchdown passes in a career with 56.

Also see: Inaugural Clark's Corner for 2019

If Bentley starts—and he's a shoe-in to do that—and the Gamecocks win, he'll tie Garcia, Steve Taneyhill and Garry Harper with 20 career wins and become only the sixth quarterback in school history to hit that number along with Shaw (27) and Todd Ellis (24).

Edwards, on the other hand, averaged four receptions last season for 65 yards and 0.5 touchdowns, which heck we'll round up to one.

If he hits those numbers, he'll pass Zola Davis on the all-time receptions list and be just three catches away from moving into third all time, passing Sterling Sharpe's mark of 169.

He'd also move into fifth all-time in receiving yards, surpassing Sidney Rice's 2,233 yards and be just 60 away from tying Davis's mark of 2,354.



If Edwards catches one touchdown pass he'd move into a three-way tie with Sharpe and Davis for seventh all-time with 17 career receiving scores, seven away from breaking the school record.

Also see: Breaking down the defensive backs

School records (receiving)

Receptions—Kenny McKinley (207), Alshon Jeffery (183), Sterling Sharpe (169), Zola Davis (164), Bryan Edwards (163)

Yards—Jeffery (3,042), McKinley (2,781), Sharpe (2,497), Davis (2,354), Sidney Rice (2,233), Edwards (2,229)

Touchdowns—Rice/Jeffery (23), Robert Brooks/Jermale Kelly/McKinley (19), Pharoh Cooper (18), Sharpe/Davis (17), Deebo Samuel/Bruce Ellington/Edwards (16)

School records (passing)

Yards—Todd Ellis (9,953), Steve Taneyhill (8.782), Stephen Garcia (7,597), Jake Bentley (7,385)

Touchdowns—Taneyhill (62), Connor Shaw (56), Bentley (54)

Attempts—Ellis (1,350), Taneyhill (1,245), Garcia (1,021), Bentley (972)

Completions—Taneyhill (753), Ellis (747), Bentley (610)

Wins—Shaw (27), Ellis (24), Garry Harper/Taneyhill/Garcia (20), Bentley (19)

