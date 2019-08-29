But, as practices went on, it seems like OrTre wasn’t the odds-on favorite to take over there but Josh Vann, who won the position battle entering the season.

Coming into preseason camp, it was easy to see Bryan Edwards and Shi Smith were the team’s top two receivers and it was just assumed OrTre Smith, who started 10 games as a freshman before a season-ending knee injury two games into the year, would take over the No. 3 spot.

“I think it’s confidence and maturity,” Jake Bentley said. “It’s confidence in running the right routes and running them the right way. Then, it’s maturity in understanding what it takes to get open and what it takes to be a good receiver in this league. I think he’s done a good job learning from Bryan and understanding what it takes to be an elite receiver.”

Also see: Players to watch, more film study on North Carolina

OrTre not winning the spot doesn’t speak less of his abilities—he’s still expected to be a key piece in the Gamecocks’ rotation this year—but more to how good of a fall camp Vann had entering his sophomore season.

And, honestly, looking at previous results it’s easy to see why OrTre would have been the favorite at the spot.

He’d put together a solid freshman season before his injury while Vann pieced together an inconsistent and frustrating freshman season with the four-star prospect starting just one game with 18 catches for 118 yards and a sole touchdown.

He’d struggle with the physicality of the college game after missing some weight training with a lingering shoulder injury from high school, putting him behind the eight-ball in terms of where other freshmen were in their strength regiment.

“He still contributed and did a really nice job for us as a freshman, but he had not lifted and then you get into the season and it's more of a maintenance lift,” Muschamp said. “You're not gaining strength as far as those things are concerned.”

Also see: Latest scoop on this weekend's visitors, more on priority prospects

That prompted the coaching staff to push Vann to do more in the weight room this offseason, something he attacked headfirst and it’s paying dividends now.

He had a great camp from all accounts taking reps at outside receiver and in the slot with Bryan McClendon calling it tremendous, and solidified himself as the team’s third starting receiver.

“We challenged Josh in the offseason. You have to dedicate yourself to the weight room. You have to get stronger so when people play press coverage against you, you don't get bumped around as much and be able to run through contact better,” Muschamp said. “When you gain a lot of strength and strength numbers, which he has, it also gives you confidence as a player. A stronger player is a more confident player. That's what I've seen of Josh.”

Also see: More on a four-star flip candidate

He looks like a different player, and his teammates are seeing a more confident Vann who has a firmer understanding of what they’re doing offensively.

“He’s just maturing as a player both mentally and physically,” Edwards said. “He’s gotten a better grasp of the offense and he’s looking faster. He’s doing all the little things you want out of him.”

Smith, the other starting receiver outside of Vann, is having a good camp in his own right with Bentley saying he’s definitely more aggressive heading into his junior season and is ready to take over at opposite outside spot.

“Shi’s just got real comfortable,” Edwards said. “You can tell it in his game. He’s looking more aggressive, he’s catching the ball very well and doing all the things you’d want out of him.”