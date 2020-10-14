When Kevin Harris rolled into Columbia for Day 1 of the Will Muschamp Camp on June 5, 2018, he held offers from schools like Air Force, Army, Navy, Cornell, Middle Tennessee, Tulane and Wofford.

Harris, a three-star prospect, left Columbia that day not only with an offer from South Carolina, but with a commitment to the Gamecocks.

Fast forward two years and four months later and Harris has become the Gamecocks' workhorse back. The Hinesville, Ga. native is second in the SEC in rushing with 326 yards and four touchdowns on 56 carries in the first three games of 2020.

To some who have known Harris since his days at the Bradwell Institute, the revelation that is Kevin Harris this season, comes as no surprise.

But there's no question that Harris' story is a unique one as he's gone from lightly recruited high school prospect to the focal point of a South Carolina offense that entered the season desperately looking for an identity.

Harris entered that camp in Columbia as a known commodity to then-running backs coach Bobby Bentley and the Carolina staff. As a junior, Harris had rushed for 1,691 yards and 16 touchdowns, averaging 28.5 rushes per game. But South Carolina, and clearly a lot of other schools, still had questions, namely about Harris' top-end speed.