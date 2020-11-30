Saturday saw a lot of those guys hit the field for the first time, and a lot of those graded out pretty well for their first real action.

South Carolina is injury and COVID strapped right now, and with it comes having to play a lot of newcomers or guys who haven't seen the field a lot this season.

Desperate times call for desperate measures and the Gamecocks are in the midst of that now.

Because of injuries and COVID the Gamecocks have pushed a bunch of freshmen and players who haven't played much this year into service, and it was pretty evident Saturday against Georgia.

At least 10 players saw their first extended action of the year against the Bulldogs and some actually stood out and graded out well.

The biggest impact player was running back Rashad Amos, who rattled off a 34-yard run on the Gamecocks' final touchdown drive. Amos finished with 39 yards and a 68.6 Pro Football Grade in 14 snaps.

Amos's grade was the second-highest offensive grade on the team behind only Nick Muse.

Luke Doty didn't grade out well after an 18-for-22 day with 190 yards passing with a 48.6 grade.

Defensively, Rodricus Fitten had a 65.9 overall grade in 52 snaps, the third-highest defensive grade on the team behind only Shilo Sanders and Jammie Robinson. Fitten, in his first real action of his career, finished with five tackles and half a sack.

Freshman linebacker Mohamed Kaba got his first-career start, playing 40 snaps with a 41.1 grade.

Below is a list of a few notable newcomers and their grades from PFF.

Offensive grades

Rashad Amos (six carries, 39 yards): 14 snaps, 68.6 overall grade

ZaQuandre White (five rushes, six yards): 13 snaps, 63.6 overall grade

Jaheim Bell (one tackle): 6 snaps, 57.5 overall grade

Ger-Cari Caldwell (one catch, five yards): 47 snaps, 48.6 overall grade

Luke Doty (18-22, 190 yards, TD, INT, 15 rushes, -15 yards): 66 snaps, 42.3 overall grade

Defensive grades

Rodricus Fitten (6 tackles, 0.5 sacks): 52 snaps, 65.9 overall grade

Devontae Davis (no stats): 1 snap, 60.1 overall grade

ZaQuandre White (two tackles): 2 snaps, 60 overall grade

Joe Anderson (one tackle): 22 snaps, 59.1 overall grade

Gilber Edmund (one tackle): 11 snaps, 56 overall grade

Darryle Ware (two tackles): 16 snaps, 54 overall grade

Noah Vincent (no stats): 10 snaps 47.2 overall grade

Jordan Rhodes (no stats): 10 snaps, 42.2 overall grade

Mohamed Kaba (five tackles): 40 snaps, 41.1 overall grade

Joey Hunter (no stats): 24 snaps, 27.2 overall grade