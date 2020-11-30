How newcomers performed in first extended action
Desperate times call for desperate measures and the Gamecocks are in the midst of that now.
South Carolina is injury and COVID strapped right now, and with it comes having to play a lot of newcomers or guys who haven't seen the field a lot this season.
Saturday saw a lot of those guys hit the field for the first time, and a lot of those graded out pretty well for their first real action.
Because of injuries and COVID the Gamecocks have pushed a bunch of freshmen and players who haven't played much this year into service, and it was pretty evident Saturday against Georgia.
At least 10 players saw their first extended action of the year against the Bulldogs and some actually stood out and graded out well.
The biggest impact player was running back Rashad Amos, who rattled off a 34-yard run on the Gamecocks' final touchdown drive. Amos finished with 39 yards and a 68.6 Pro Football Grade in 14 snaps.
Amos's grade was the second-highest offensive grade on the team behind only Nick Muse.
Luke Doty didn't grade out well after an 18-for-22 day with 190 yards passing with a 48.6 grade.
Defensively, Rodricus Fitten had a 65.9 overall grade in 52 snaps, the third-highest defensive grade on the team behind only Shilo Sanders and Jammie Robinson. Fitten, in his first real action of his career, finished with five tackles and half a sack.
Freshman linebacker Mohamed Kaba got his first-career start, playing 40 snaps with a 41.1 grade.
Below is a list of a few notable newcomers and their grades from PFF.
Offensive grades
Rashad Amos (six carries, 39 yards): 14 snaps, 68.6 overall grade
ZaQuandre White (five rushes, six yards): 13 snaps, 63.6 overall grade
Jaheim Bell (one tackle): 6 snaps, 57.5 overall grade
Ger-Cari Caldwell (one catch, five yards): 47 snaps, 48.6 overall grade
Luke Doty (18-22, 190 yards, TD, INT, 15 rushes, -15 yards): 66 snaps, 42.3 overall grade
Defensive grades
Rodricus Fitten (6 tackles, 0.5 sacks): 52 snaps, 65.9 overall grade
Devontae Davis (no stats): 1 snap, 60.1 overall grade
ZaQuandre White (two tackles): 2 snaps, 60 overall grade
Joe Anderson (one tackle): 22 snaps, 59.1 overall grade
Gilber Edmund (one tackle): 11 snaps, 56 overall grade
Darryle Ware (two tackles): 16 snaps, 54 overall grade
Noah Vincent (no stats): 10 snaps 47.2 overall grade
Jordan Rhodes (no stats): 10 snaps, 42.2 overall grade
Mohamed Kaba (five tackles): 40 snaps, 41.1 overall grade
Joey Hunter (no stats): 24 snaps, 27.2 overall grade