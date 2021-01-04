With the 14-team playoff starting Saturday, the regular season wrapped Sunday night. With the regular season over, it's time to look back on how each former Gamecock did this season.

The NFL regular season is over, and the Gamecocks had a handful of notable performances and even more alums heading to the playoffs.

Mike Davis had a phenomenal year for the Carolina Panthers, picking up the slack after an injury to Christian McCaffrey. He'd finish with 1,015 yards from scrimmage— 642 rushing and 373 receiving yards—and eight total touchdowns.

Also see: More Sunday night scoop on the football staff

Stephon Gilmore had a Pro Bowl level season with 37 tackles, 15 passes defended and an interception for the New England Patriots. He won't play in the game because of a quad injury that kept him out of the final few games of the regular season.

AJ Cann and Brandon Shell both started for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Seattle Seahawks, respectively. Cann started 15 games while Shell started 11 games. Seattle will be playing in the playoffs as the No. 3 seed in the NFC. Dennis Daley started five games for the Carolina Panthers but dealt with injuries all year.

A rookie who had a great first year, D.J. Wonnum finished with 24 tackles, five for loss, for the Minnesota Vikings. He'd force a fumble, bat down a pass and register three sacks in his first NFL season.

Damiere Byrd finished with career highs in receptions and receiving yards this year, catching 47 balls for 604 yards and a touchdown. He'd play all 16 games for the New England Patriots.

Jared Cook caught 37 receptions for 504 yards for the second-place New Orleans Saints, hauling in seven touchdowns, the second-most in his career. He and the Saints play Sunday afternoon in the playoffs.

After being traded to the Atlanta Falcons this offseason, Hayden Hurst hauled in 56 catches for 571 yards and six touchdowns, all career highs for the former Gamecock.

Javon Kinlaw racked up 33 tackles, one interception (a pick six) and four passed defended in his rookie season with the San Fransisco 49ers.

Also see: More on Justin Stepp coming to South Carolina

Bryan Edwards had to wait a little bit for his first career touchdown, picking it up in Week 17 against Denver. He'd play in 12 games for the Las Vegas Raiders, catching 11 passes for 193 yards.

Also on the Raiders, Keisean Nixon made 14 tackles and returned three kicks this year, making one start.

Rashad Fenton saw his role drastically increase this season, starting three games and playing in all 16 with 35 tackles, seven passes defended and an interception. Chris Lammons also played two games for the Chiefs and didn't record a stat.

Deebo Samuel only played in seven games nursing foot and hamstring injuries, but when healthy he was incredibly productive. He caught 33 balls in just seven games, including an 11-catch performance this year, for 391 yards and a touchdown.

After earning a starting punter spot this offseason, Joseph Charlton averaged 46.3 yards per punt in his rookie season for the Carolina Panthers.

DJ Swearinger played 11 games this year for the New Orleans Saints, registering 14 tackles and defending one pass.

Also see: Instant analysis from Saturday's win over Florida A&M

Taylor Stallworth played in all 16 games for the Indianapolis Colts, picking up 12 tackles, registering half a sack and recovering a fumble. He and the Colts play in the playoffs this upcoming weekend.

After signing with the Tennessee Titans this offseason, Jadeveon Clowney had 19 tackles, four passes defended and a forced fumble. He only played in eight games, and didn't since week 10 after dealing with a knee injury.

Alshon Jeffery also spent the majority of the year dealing with an injury, catching just six balls for 115 yards and a touchdown for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Melvin Ingram played in seven games in an injury-marred season with a banged up knee, picking up 10 tackles for the Los Angeles Chargers. He last played in Week 11.

In what was a long season for him, Jonathan Joseph was cut by the Titans and subsequently signed by the Arizona Cardinals then put on the injured reserve. He did play in 11 games in 2020 with 32 tackles, two for loss, an interception and six passes defended.

Pharoh Cooper caught five passes for 73 yards for the Carolina Panthers this year and racked up 117 yards in punt returns as well. He also returned kicks as well.

Ryan Succop hit 52 of his 57 extra points and was 28-for-31 on field goals this year for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He and the Bucs are in the playoffs and will play Saturday.

TJ Brunson played in five games with the New York Giants, picking up three tackles. Rico Dowdle played in 15 games for the Dallas Cowboys, primarily on special teams, but did have seven carries for 24 yards.