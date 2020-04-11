That’s a big drawback for guys who went to the combine in February but an even bigger one for guys who didn’t get a chance to really do any kind of workouts for teams.

Because of COVID-19, the Gamecocks won’t have their annual pro day, which means draft eligible guys won’t get another major chance to get in front of NFL scouts before the NFL draft.

Part of Will Muschamp’s job is dealing with NFL head coaches and front office personnel, but this year he’s talking with them a little bit more.

“It’s very disappointing. TJ Brunson, he should have been invited to the combine. I don’t know how that didn’t happen,” Muschamp said. “I’ve talked to a bunch of coaches from the National Football League and a bunch of general managers in probably half of the league asking questions about guys who were at the combine and guys who weren’t at the combine. Those guys will get an opportunity.”

The Gamecocks sent five representatives to the combine this year—punter Joe Charlton, running back Rico Dowdle, receiver Bryan Edwards and defensive linemen Javon Kinlaw and D.J. Wonnum.

But some of those guys who went to the combine didn’t get to do all of the things they came to do; both Edwards and Kinlaw are recovering from injuries and didn’t do any on-field work at the combine, waiting for pro day to do it.

Without it, they won’t a chance in an official capacity in front of scouts, but did get the opportunity to meet with teams. That’s something some of their other teammates won’t get.

“Those guys went to the combine so they probably hit most, if not all 32, teams. It does hurt from the guys who are going to be impressive in a one-on-one interview. When you meet those guys you realize the football intelligence they have, the type of person they are. All 32 teams in the combine will have a psychologist there evaluating body language, evaluating how you respond to questions to get a psychological look,” Muschamp said.

“They have a written test we do here at South Carolina as far as testing guys on leadership, communication ability and human resource tactics. It’s the HRT, a company we use at South Carolina with our guys.”

There were other guys who are draft eligible—Tavien Feaster, Donell Stanley, Kyle Markway and others—who will have to do all kinds interviews virtually.

Muschamp, who worked with the Dolphins and understands draft evaluations from the NFL side of things, compares pro days to high school camps where coaches get a chance to evaluate players.

“Not to be able to go out a pro day and evaluate guys is no different than our camps,” he said. “It’s a huge evaluation and huge part of it to be able to narrow down who you think the player is as a football player and as a person.”

The absence of pro days will obviously have an impact on the Gamecocks, but it will likely impact smaller schools most. The NFL Draft is still scheduled to start April 23 and will be done fully virtual.



“Really, in not having the pro days, is going to hurt smaller colleges,” Muschamp said. “They don’t get the exposure or the attendance of a lot of the scouts. That’s probably who it’s going to hurt the most.”