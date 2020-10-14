Thanks to being up 34 late against Vanderbilt, the Gamecocks got a chance to do something they haven't been able to this season: play a lot of young bucks.

South Carolina played 13 freshmen—eight first-year players, five redshirt freshmen—plus four transfers and give some of them their first extended time in a competitive game.

So how did all of those young guys did?

We look at the PFF grades to see who the standout young players were from Saturday.