Gamecocks freshman wide receiver Rico Powers spent the weeks leading up to his enrollment at South Carolina running up and down the big hill outside of his apartment back home in Georgia.

"Usually my routine schedule is 12 in the morning I'll go train, that's basically working on routes, footwork, catching the ball, and we'll go against DBs too," Powers told Gamecock Central at the time. "After that I'll go back home and run on some hills. And then after I run on some hills, I just stretch, stay hydrated, and get ready for the next day and work on my playbook."

It appears the hard work has paid off.

