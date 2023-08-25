These stories with exclusive quotes are usually premium, but we made this free so you could check out what's behind the paywall. Like what you see? You can use code KICKOFF2023 this weekend to get 60% off an annual Gamecock Scoop premium subscription. With that, you'd get access to all our premium content, like this morning's Weekly Recruiting Wrap Up, the Insider's Forum, and more. ***************************************************************************

Shane Beamer compared it to being at a firehouse. He spent many early mornings in the spring of 2000 sitting around his Blacksburg apartment, waiting for the phone call. “My roommates hated me because my phone would ring every morning,” Beamer told GamecockScoop. “A lot of times that phone would just start ringing in the morning, and you knew what it was.” It was not the shrieking bell of a firehouse, but it represented a similar, immediate call to action. Half a year preceding his first job in college football and over two decades before becoming a head coach, Beamer spent five months working at schools leading very different groups. South Carolina’s head football coach was a substitute teacher in Montgomery County, Va., working primarily with elementary and high school classes for the spring semester. “I graduated in December of 1999,” Beamer remembered. “Then we [Virginia Tech] played in the National Championship Game, and then at that point, I needed to try to get hired as a GA to get into coaching. I got an opportunity at Georgia Tech but wasn’t starting until the summer, so basically I had a lease with three teammates in the spring. My parents were like, ‘you’re not going to do nothing.’”

'When you're coaching, you're teaching'

“Not doing nothing” was vague. He knew what he needed. Something he was passionate about, and ideally, a passion somehow related to his coaching goals. The connection with teaching was logical. He was always interested in working with kids, whether helping with the Special Ed program as a Blacksburg High School student or as an assistant coach on his little sister’s tee ball team. His father, Frank, taught math for two years at Radford High School before starting his Hall of Fame coaching career, and his mother, Cheryl, had her own substitute teaching stint. He had teaching in his blood, and the gap in his life created an opportunity for a unique experience. “We knew he was either going to work with Special Ed kids or get into coaching,” Cheryl told GamecockScoop. “The gentleman that was over Special Ed at the high school, Shane really liked him. He passed away now, but he really liked him. Shane had one of the kids, he would pick him up and take him bowling. I wouldn’t have been surprised if he had worked at a high school to work with students and coach.” Montgomery County Public Schools did not assign its substitutes to a school, grade level, or subject. If a full-time teacher was unavailable, they called the replacement regardless of circumstance. Before personal cell phones were standard, it meant waiting around by a landline early in the morning to learn if, where, and most crucially, who you would be assigned. Every time the phone lit up, an incoming call represented a roll of the dice. Outcomes landed anywhere from a kindergarten class to a 12th-grade room, teaching material from all sides of the academic spectrum. And once the daily grind started, the similarities between his temporary profession and his future permanent one were evident. “When you’re coaching, you’re teaching,” Frank told GamecockScoop. “It’s kind of a different way of teaching or a different thing you’re teaching, but how successful you are depends on how well you taught. I think there’s a lot of the same.”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JZiB5b3UgbWlzc2VkIG91ciBHU0NPT1AyMyBwcm9tb3Rpb24gZWFy bGllciB0aGlzIG1vbnRoLCB5b3UgZ2V0IGEgc2Vjb25kIHNob3QgYXQgYSBk ZWVwbHkgZGlzY291bnRlZCBhbm51YWwgc3Vic2NyaXB0aW9uISBUYWtlIGFk dmFudGFnZSBvZiBLSUNLT0ZGMjAyMyBub3cgYmVmb3JlIGl0LCB0b28sIGRp c2FwcGVhcnMuPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2Z1NXgzMzlTaEIiPmh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9mdTV4MzM5U2hCPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vR3JHVlhTT0FhSyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0dyR1ZYU09BYUs8L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgR2FtZWNvY2tTY29vcCAoQFJpdmFsc0dhbWVjb2NrKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JpdmFsc0dhbWVjb2NrL3N0 YXR1cy8xNjk0ODE3MjQ4OTk1ODU2NjI1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkF1Z3VzdCAyNCwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

'Every day is different'

Life as a college football player meant a regimented schedule, something Beamer had been fond of since he helped orchestrate his father’s weekend schedules for road trips at Murray State. Mostly, you knew what to expect, when, and how it would happen as a player. Week-to-week consistency is a staple for head coaches everywhere trying to create game-week routines, and the Beamers were no exception. “He takes notes and really is very organized,” Cheryl said. “He would get Frank’s itineraries to have a gameplan for the weekend, and when they were going to eat and everything, it was amazing. He’s been preparing for this his whole life.” And then there was substitute teaching, where variables were the order of the day. For a 22-year-old stepping out of a helmet and pads at Lane Stadium just months prior, entering a classroom was a whirlwind. One he came to appreciate over time as the new situations came thick and fast. Some days it meant scrambling together a lesson plan at the last minute, like a quarterback trying to call plays in a two-minute drill. Other times, survival hinged on a working VCR and a tape. “When you’re uncomfortable you’re continuing to grow,” Beamer said. “I’d say I’m more comfortable in this chair now and this role because you have a better idea of what to expect. But I don’t think you ever get comfortable or accustomed to that, and that’s okay.” Teaching style, flow, and schedules had to be flexible. It became about making adjustments on the fly to do right by the students in the classrooms and extract some life lessons to carry into what he hoped would be a long coaching career. The checks and balances of managing over 100 players are just an extension of doing the same in classrooms of 20-30 kids daily. Playbooks are like lesson plans. Grabbing control of a team meeting requires the same command as unfurling a lesson plan. “Every day is different,” Beamer said. “One day you’re substitute teaching in a third grade class and the next day you’re at a high school. Certainly, you can say that now being in the chair that I’m in as a head coach. Every day in this role is different.”

The coaching connection

A walk on South Carolina’s practice field is a window into an energetic operation. The music is constantly blaring. You see a boisterous coaching staff always on the front lines of action. Players pop off breakdancing during the stretch period.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NYXJpbyBBbmRlcnNvbjogZmlyZWQgdXAhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9GTHlzSkJtaks4Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vRkx5c0pCbWpL ODwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBbGFuIENvbGUgKEBBbGFuX19Db2xlKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FsYW5fX0NvbGUvc3RhdHVzLzE2 OTAwNzYxMzUyNjkyOTgxNzc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXVndXN0 IDExLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=