With Deebo Samuel not playing in Saturday’s Belk Bowl, Smith finds himself in a similar situation to what he was in the majority of last season as the Gamecocks’ second option behind Bryan Edwards.

Shi Smith isn’t a stranger to the spot he’s in now, after all, he saw it coming.

“I don’t really look at it like that. All of us have a big role out there,” Smith said. “It is what it is.”

Samuel announced earlier this month he’d skip playing in the team’s bowl game, opting to begin NFL Draft preparations instead.

That then elevates Bryan Edwards to the top spot in the Gamecocks’ receiver rotation with Smith sliding into that starting role at the other outside receiver position.

It’s a spot he played in a lot last year along with OrTre Smith. Smith started seven games last year and racked up 406 yards as a freshman. This year he’s up to 597 yards and four touchdowns in 11 games (eight starts).

With Samuel getting hurt suddenly in the third game of the year, Smith had to learn how play without the All-SEC receiver on the fly, which helped prepare him for this year.

“I mean, we’re just going to go out there and do what we do,” he said. “Deebo’s a big help but we still have to go play with him or without him.”

The Gamecocks started bowl practice last week and continued Wednesday for their first on-site practice in Charlotte.

For Smith, he’s spending time working primarily outside but rotating there with Josh Vann, whose role will also expand Saturday. Smith said there isn’t too much of a difference playing inside or out, just learning the different releases from the line of scrimmage.

Vann also worked inside in practice and head coach Will Muschamp said earlier this month the true freshman will be a big piece of the team’s game plan against Virginia.

In his first season, the four-star prospect has played in all 12 games so far with 118 yards and a touchdown.

A freshman that stepped on campus and played his way into the two-deep depth chart, already lived up to his billing in his limited action and is still getting comfortable in the Gamecocks’ offense.

“I feel like he’s more comfortable when he gets the ball,” Smith said. “Other than that, he’s the same.”

The Gamecocks (7-5) take on Virginia (7-5) in the Belk Bowl Saturday from Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium. Kick off is scheduled for noon on ABC.

