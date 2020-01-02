Here's how a few veteran Gamecocks who aren't in the playoffs did this year.

South Carolina still has 10 guys preparing for the playoffs currently but a few others who are home now preparing for the start of the 2020-21 year.

With the calendar turning over to 2020, it means the NFL regular season is over and with it comes the end of a few seasons for Gamecock alums.

Damiere Byrd spent all season with the Arizona Cardinals and finished with a career. He only played in14 games but set career highs with 46 targets, 32 receptions and 359 yards.

He averaged 11.2 yards per reception and caught one touchdown as well.

Also see: In-state prospects to watch for the 2021 class

AJ Cann has cemented himself as an entrenched starter for the Jacksonville Jaguars for the last four seasons and this year was no different. The former third-round pick started all 16 games at right guard for the Jags this season and has only missed two games the last three seasons.

He also recovered one fumble as well, the first of his career.

After getting cut by the Rams before the start of the season, Pharoh Cooper caught a cup of coffee with the Bengals and settled with the Cardinals this year. He played in 12 games for the Cards, catching 25 passes on 33 targets for 243 yards and a touchdown.

He also had one rush for two yards but was a key piece on special teams, returning 17 punts for 129 yards and 25 kicks for 561 yards.

Mike Davis spent this season with two different teams, playing the first nine weeks with the Chicago Bears before getting cut only to get picked up about a month later with the Carolina Panthers.

He had better success on the ground with the Bears, rushing 11 times for 25 yards and seven catches for 22 yards compared to just two rushes for two yards and no receptions in Carolina.

Also see: Trai Jones ready to roll in January

Melvin Ingram III continues to put together a great career in the NFL and continued to do so again in 2019 with the Los Angeles Chargers. In 13 games he had 48 tackles, 11 for loss. He's one of his team's most productive players, ending his year with seven sacks, five passes defended, a fumble recover and an interception. His adjusted value grade by Football Reference tied the third-highest of his career.



Skai Moore didn't have a long 2019 season, getting signed to the active roster for Week 17 and playing in one game while not recording any stats. He was only used on special teams, playing seven snaps against the Jaguars in a 38-20 loss.

Moore played in nine games (one start) last season for Indianapolis with four tackles.

Darian Stewart just finished his 10th season in the NFL, this year playing exclusively for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after spending the last four years with the Denver Broncos. He'd play in 13 games with nine tackles, a pass defended and one interception.

The rookie report featuring Keisean Nixon, Deebo Samuel, Rashad Fenton, Zack Bailey and Dennis Daley can be found here.