Coming off a loss to Texas A&M, the Gamecocks got a much-needed bye week where they were able to do something different this week compared to other off weeks in terms of installation.

When the Gamecocks get back to work this week preparing for a big rivalry game against Clemson, they’ll be doing it with some of the game plan already in place.

“We’re probably introducing them to it more than we normally would early in the year from the standpoint of more of the game plan than we did before Georgia,” Will Muschamp said on his weekly call-in show. “Our week’s been very similar to the Georgia week.”

The Gamecocks lost on Saturday to Texas A&M and immediately got to work on putting together a plan to try and upset Clemson.

They convened early in the week to put together the complete game plan before the team began bye week practice on Tuesday.

Usually during bye weeks, South Carolina would spend the majority of the time doing more training-camp style practices focused on getting better and cleaning up mistakes while sprinkling in a little game plan prep over the course of typically three practices.

The Gamecocks already had one bye week that was similar to the typical bye week, right before upsetting then-No. 3 Georgia, but last week was different.

Instead, this time around, they put together the game plan earlier than normal so players could get more accustomed to it before diving headfirst into the game plan this week with kick off less than a week away.

“Well, we really worked hard on Monday and Tuesday game plan wise as a staff to try and gets as much in as we could this week,” Muschamp said on his call-in show Wednesday. “We introduced part of the game plan to our players this week and again tomorrow.”

The Gamecock players had three days off last week, practicing Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday before running and lifting Friday and getting Saturday off.

Coaches were in the office, Muschamp said, Monday and Tuesday before players got in and were also out recruiting when players were lifting and doing strength and conditioning work.

Assistants got Saturday off before Clemson week officially started Sunday.

“A lot of situational work. We’ll practice again tomorrow morning,” Muschamp said on the SEC Teleconference Wednesday. “We’ll go out as a staff recruiting (Friday) and players will lift and run. Then we’ll get everybody off Saturday before cranking it up Sunday to get ready for Clemson.”

Typical game weeks have the Gamecocks practicing Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday before a walk-thru Friday and game day Saturday.



Saturday’s game against the Tigers kicks off at noon on ESPN at Williams-Brice.